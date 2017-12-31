FBI: Lisle suspect may be tied to other suburban robberies

hello

This man, photographed Friday robbing the Lisle Savings Bank at 4720 Main St. in Lisle, is suspected in bank robberies in Aurora, Naperville and Glen Ellyn, the FBI said. Courtesy of the FBI

A man arrested in connection with a bank robbery Friday morning in Lisle is also suspected in three other suburban robberies, according to the FBI.

The suspect, who authorities have not identified because he has not been charged, is accused of robbing the Lisle Savings Bank at 4720 Main St. at 10:19 a.m. Friday.

According to the FBI, the man is suspected of robberies at these three suburban banks:

• Fifth Third Bank at 2998 Ogden Ave. in Aurora at 11:30 a.m., on Nov. 21.

• PNC Bank at 9 E. Ogden Ave. in Naperville at 12:40 p.m., on Dec. 7.

• Fifth Third Bank at 704 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn at 1:19 p.m., on Dec. 19.