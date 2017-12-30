Lake County police dog helps Crystal Lake police find suspected robber

Dax, a police dog for the Lake County Sheriff's Office, helped Crystal Lake police track a man suspected of robbing the Open Pantry convenience store early Saturday. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A police dog tracked a robbery suspect for nearly a mile through snow early Saturday morning before Crystal Lake police arrested the man.

Crystal Lake police responded to a robbery at the Open Pantry convenience store at 4811 Northwest Highway shortly after 2 a.m. A store clerk told officers an unarmed man entered the business and demanded money and merchandise, police said.

The clerk complied with the demands, and the man fled the store on foot, police said.

Crystal Lake police and the Lake County sheriff's office police dog, Dax, tracked the man's scent for almost a mile to his residence in a nearby neighborhood, authorities said.

Joshua D. Wilson, 32, of Crystal Lake was arrested and charged with robbery and burglary. He was taken to McHenry County Jail to await a bond hearing.