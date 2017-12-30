Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 12/30/2017 2:28 PM

Lake County police dog helps Crystal Lake police find suspected robber

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Dax, a police dog for the Lake County Sheriff's Office, helped Crystal Lake police track a man suspected of robbing the Open Pantry convenience store early Saturday.

    Dax, a police dog for the Lake County Sheriff's Office, helped Crystal Lake police track a man suspected of robbing the Open Pantry convenience store early Saturday.
    Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

 
Daily Herald report

A police dog tracked a robbery suspect for nearly a mile through snow early Saturday morning before Crystal Lake police arrested the man.

Crystal Lake police responded to a robbery at the Open Pantry convenience store at 4811 Northwest Highway shortly after 2 a.m. A store clerk told officers an unarmed man entered the business and demanded money and merchandise, police said.

The clerk complied with the demands, and the man fled the store on foot, police said.

Crystal Lake police and the Lake County sheriff's office police dog, Dax, tracked the man's scent for almost a mile to his residence in a nearby neighborhood, authorities said.

Joshua D. Wilson, 32, of Crystal Lake was arrested and charged with robbery and burglary. He was taken to McHenry County Jail to await a bond hearing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account