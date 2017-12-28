Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/28/2017 8:12 AM

No injuries in early morning Naperville house fire

Daily Herald report

An early morning fire in Naperville forced a family from its home, but no one was injured, authorities said.

A resident, who was alerted by a smoke detector, called 911 about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to report the fire at the house on the 600 block of Burning Tree Lane.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement and quickly extinguished the blaze, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and the American Red Cross was notified to provide assistance to the residents.

Twenty-four firefighters responded to the scene.

