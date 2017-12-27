Victim of Hoffman Estates shooting improving

The victim of a Christmas Eve shooting in Hoffman Estates is improving, police said Wednesday.

Authorities released no new information from the shooting investigation other than the change in the victim's condition, which had been described as critical Tuesday.

Police and paramedics received a call for an ambulance at a house on the 500 block of Avondale Lane at 11:33 p.m. Dec. 24. When they arrived, they learned a person had been shot but was already being driven to a hospital.

No one was in custody Wednesday. Police said all the parties involved knew one another and the shooting was an isolated incident.

No other details, including the age and gender of the victim, have been released.