Elgin woman pleads guilty to running down estranged husband with Jeep

hello

An Elgin woman accused of trying to run down her estranged husband with an SUV pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

In exchange, charges of attempted murder and domestic battery were dropped.

Micaela Salcedo, 40, of the 500 block of South Street, agreed to a two-year prison sentence. She will have to serve at least half that and will receive credit for the 328 days she has spent in Kane County jail.

According to Elgin police, on Feb. 3, Salcedo's husband, Francisco, tried to obtain paperwork, including W-2 forms and pay stubs, from Salcedo, and they agreed to meet at the Grand Victoria Casino to have coffee. Francisco suggested they leave and talk in the parking lot after Micaela Salcedo raised her voice, according to an affidavit for a search warrant. Micaela Salcedo asked Francisco to sit in the Jeep, which he did, but he left after she refused to give him the paperwork.

He walked in front of the Jeep toward his car.

"As he turned his head, the next thing he saw was headlights and felt the impact of the vehicle hit his body. (He) was struck by the vehicle, carried on the hood of the vehicle, and when Micaela Salcedo struck Francisco's parked vehicle, (he) was thrown from the vehicle due to the impact of the crash," Elgin police said in the affidavit.

Micaela Salcedo tried to hit Francisco seven times and struck two parked cars. When police arrived, she tried to flee, but drove into the Fox River, police said in the affidavit.

Neither party was seriously injured.

Micaela Salcedo had previously been charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery. She was accused of grabbing Francisco by the collar and scratching his neck Dec. 31. In January, she unsuccessfully sought an emergency order of protection. She alleged that Francisco was withholding money from joint accounts and said he would lure her to their house to try to make her violate conditions of her bond, which required her to stay away from the house. Her petition also said Francisco would try to goad her into punching him.