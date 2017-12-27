Breaking News Bar
 
Cop, 911 operator help deliver baby in Addison

  Addison Police Officer Maria Reyes, pictured, and 911 operator Tiffany Williamson helped deliver baby Malachi on Tuesday.

    Addison Police Officer Maria Reyes, pictured, and 911 operator Tiffany Williamson helped deliver baby Malachi on Tuesday.
A 911 operator and police officer are being commended for helping deliver a baby boy Tuesday in Addison.

Operator Tiffany Williamson gave instructions on the phone to the baby's grandmother, who relayed them to Officer Maria Reyes, the first to arrive after the call about 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Meadows Boulevard, police said.

Williamson said the grandmother initially gave the wrong address because she was "discombobulated," so Williamson verified the correct address and then her emergency medical dispatch training kicked in.

"Your adrenaline begins to rush, it's very exciting," Williamson said. "My hands were shaking afterward, but I was able to keep my composure on the phone and give the grandma directions. Inside, it was a ball of nerves for me."

When the baby was all the way out, Williamson gave instructions about how to clean the baby's face to clear his airway, she said. She asked the grandmother to find a shoe string to tie off the umbilical chord, but Reyes thought quickly and used a latex glove she was carrying.

"When (Reyes) tied off the umbilical chord, blood rushed to the baby's body and he started getting more color," Williamson said. "Reyes was an integral part of it."

Addison Fire Protection District paramedics took mom and baby Malachi -- who was 6 pounds 4 ounces, and 18 inches long -- to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights. Both are doing well, police said.

Williamson said the mother has five other children. "I'm glad it didn't happen in the car on the way to the hospital, because it was pretty cold outside," she said.

Police posted on Facebook that Reyes visited the family in the hospital and delivered presents for the other children. Addison police will install a car seat for the new baby in the next few days, they said.

