updated: 12/25/2017 5:14 PM

Making Christmas special for some of DuPage's homeless

  • Darius Robinson, 19, of Carol Stream hangs out with Hope the Golden Retriever comfort dog at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carol Stream.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Georgia Saalig of Itasca is served by volunteer Brenna Zatto of Bartlett at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carol Stream. Saalig was with PADS for five years but says she is now living on her own.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

For the homeless, Christmas is often just another day.

But it doesn't have to be that way, members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carol Stream say, and that's why more than two dozen members of the congregation spent part of Monday sharing their holiday with roughly 40 prescreened homeless guests.

In a party that went from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the church gym, members of the congregation and their guests shared dinner, sang carols and even got a chance to relax with comfort dogs provided by Lutheran Church Charities.

Guests also received a gift card for gas or food along with socks, thermal underwear, winter coats, gloves, hats and more donated by church members and friends.

Organizer Dale Hanlon of Carol Stream said church members worked two-hour shifts during the event, sharing "the ultimate spirit of Christmas."

"Libraries and shopping malls are closed on Christmas," he said, "so we open our doors."

