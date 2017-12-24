Sun City model train layout a magnet for kids, families

hello

Model trains were all the rage Sunday in Huntley, as they have been all month.

Trains have been running in Sun City's Prairie Lodge Social Lounge throughout most of December, but time is running out -- the layout will be taken down on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Organizers also raffled three Lionel trains Saturday. This year's model was a Lionel Canadian Pacific O Gauge.

The holiday event is sponsored by the Kishwaukee Valley and Eakin Creek Model Railroad Club of Sun City. There are about 50 members, and it took them more than two days to set up the layout.