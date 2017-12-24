Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/24/2017 5:10 PM

Sun City model train layout a magnet for kids, families

  • Sarah DuBose of Huntley and her son, Donovan, 5, view the holiday train display in the Prairie Lodge at Sun City in Huntley on Sunday.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Elliott Bobbe, 2, is captivated by the holiday train layout. Elliott lives in Kansas and is at Sun City to visit his grandparents for the holidays.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • The layout, set up by the Kishwaukee Valley and Eakin Creek Model Railroad Club of Sun City, took more than two days to set up. The club has about 50 members.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Model trains were all the rage Sunday in Huntley, as they have been all month.

Trains have been running in Sun City's Prairie Lodge Social Lounge throughout most of December, but time is running out -- the layout will be taken down on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Organizers also raffled three Lionel trains Saturday. This year's model was a Lionel Canadian Pacific O Gauge.

The holiday event is sponsored by the Kishwaukee Valley and Eakin Creek Model Railroad Club of Sun City. There are about 50 members, and it took them more than two days to set up the layout.

