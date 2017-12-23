Volunteers make Christmas special at Elgin's Marklund Wasmond Center

Volunteers were on hand Saturday to help residents of the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin open Christmas presents.

Volunteers also labeled gifts and helped with the cleanup after the event.

Marklund offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities throughout the year. To learn more about volunteering, contact Lisa Esposito at lesposito@marklund.org, or (630) 397-5661.

With three residential locations -- Marklund at Mill Creek in Geneva, the Marklund Philip Center in Bloomingdale, and the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin -- it is home to nearly 174 clients.