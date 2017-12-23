Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/23/2017 5:54 PM

Volunteers make Christmas special at Elgin's Marklund Wasmond Center

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jacquelyn Fonger, left, wins a giant stuffed animal during a Christmas gift-opening event at the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin. Julie Currao, center, and Lisa Esposito, right, of Marklund, share in the excitement.

      Jacquelyn Fonger, left, wins a giant stuffed animal during a Christmas gift-opening event at the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin. Julie Currao, center, and Lisa Esposito, right, of Marklund, share in the excitement.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Lisa Esposito holds a giant stuffed animal which was donated during a Christmas party for residents of the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin.

      Lisa Esposito holds a giant stuffed animal which was donated during a Christmas party for residents of the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Volunteers, including Julie Novak, left, and her daughter Ava Novak, 14, of St. Charles, assist Symon U., a resident at the Marklund Wasmond Center, during a Christmas gift-opening event in Elgin.

      Volunteers, including Julie Novak, left, and her daughter Ava Novak, 14, of St. Charles, assist Symon U., a resident at the Marklund Wasmond Center, during a Christmas gift-opening event in Elgin.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Recreational Therapist Brittany Maertzig shows Nathan R. one of his Christmas presents at the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin.

      Recreational Therapist Brittany Maertzig shows Nathan R. one of his Christmas presents at the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Volunteers were on hand Saturday to help residents of the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin open Christmas presents.

Volunteers also labeled gifts and helped with the cleanup after the event.

Marklund offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities throughout the year. To learn more about volunteering, contact Lisa Esposito at lesposito@marklund.org, or (630) 397-5661.

With three residential locations -- Marklund at Mill Creek in Geneva, the Marklund Philip Center in Bloomingdale, and the Marklund Wasmond Center in Elgin -- it is home to nearly 174 clients.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account