FBI searching for suspect in Streamwood bank robbery

Authorities are searching for a suspect they believe has robbed four banks since Dec. 1. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber they believe robbed his fourth bank since Dec. 1 on Wednesday.

Authorities said the man entered a TCF Bank at 217 Irving Park Road in Streamwood at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday. No Injuries were reported.

The suspect is believed to be the same man who robbed a Chase Bank at 300 Northwest Highway in Cary on Dec. 1, as well as a TCF Bank at 13200 Village Green Drive in Huntley on Dec. 10 and a TCF Bank at 1860 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights on Dec. 13, authorities said.

The FBI describes the man as white man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing a fake black beard and wig. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the suspect's arrest.

Authorities said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.