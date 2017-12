Two injured in Schaumburg crash

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on Schaumburg's west side Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said the crash occurred about noon at Golf Road and Knollwood Drive. She said two SUVs and a sedan collided at the intersection.

One of the SUVs rolled over in the crash, she said. One of the two people injured after the SUV rolled over was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Lindhurst said.