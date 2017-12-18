Heroin found near Elmhurst middle school

hello

Elmhurst police are urging parents and students at Churchville Middle School and Fischer Elementary to be particularly vigilant for contraband or suspicious items after 18 bags of heroin were found nearby.

Police said they responded at 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a 26-year-old man overdosing on heroin in a parking lot at 841 N. York Road.

Officers learned that a number of heroin packets and needles were dumped in a sewer along York Road and around a trash container on the Churchville property.

Police searched and recovered 18 bags of heroin and parts of broken syringes in a sewer and near the Dumpster. Police dogs from Elmhurst and the DuPage County sheriff's office also searched the area but did not find any additional contraband, police said.

Because of the nature of the case, police are asking anyone who sees suspicious materials near Churchville or neighboring Fischer School to immediately notify school officials and call 911.