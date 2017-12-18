Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/18/2017 5:59 PM

Heroin found near Elmhurst middle school

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Elmhurst police are urging parents and students at Churchville Middle School and Fischer Elementary to be particularly vigilant for contraband or suspicious items after 18 bags of heroin were found nearby.

Police said they responded at 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a 26-year-old man overdosing on heroin in a parking lot at 841 N. York Road.

Officers learned that a number of heroin packets and needles were dumped in a sewer along York Road and around a trash container on the Churchville property.

Police searched and recovered 18 bags of heroin and parts of broken syringes in a sewer and near the Dumpster. Police dogs from Elmhurst and the DuPage County sheriff's office also searched the area but did not find any additional contraband, police said.

Because of the nature of the case, police are asking anyone who sees suspicious materials near Churchville or neighboring Fischer School to immediately notify school officials and call 911.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account