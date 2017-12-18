$150 to help daughter buy home

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to help her daughter buy a home for her family.

• Melanie Hoffner of Hoffman Estates:

"I am writing as I can't afford a computer. I would like to nominate my daughter. She has been living in a small, two-bedroom, one-bath apartment with her two children. The kids are getting to the age where they need separate bedrooms.

"My daughter found a condo with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. She loved the place. I do, too, but they want more than she can afford. She asked if I could loan her any money, and she will be borrowing from her 401(k) to make the offer lower than what they are asking. They met her in the middle, which means at least $500 more now. They accepted and she signed the contract. The inspection is this afternoon.

"This makes me very happy and very worried that she won't be able to pay her school loans or take care of her 2005 car.

"Any amount of money would help because this means no Christmas presents for her kids this year.

"I am 77 years old and am handicapped. I need to move to assisted living but won't be able to if I loan or give her the $12,000 she needs to make this deal. Any help would be welcome at this time."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to a total of 48 people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.