12/16/2017

Six people taken to hospital from Lisle house fire

  • Six people were taken to a hospital as a result of a fire at this Lisle house today, authorities said. Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District crews were sent to a blaze in the 4700 block of Dumoulin Avenue near Route 34 and Lincoln Avenue.

    Courtesy of Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

A fire engulfed a Lisle home Saturday morning, sending two adults and four children ages three to 12 to the hospital.

Firefighters from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District responded to 911 calls from passers-by and from an occupant of the two-story, single-family home in the 4700 block of Dumoulin Avenue, Fire Chief Keith Krestan said.

The 911 calls came about 8:40 a.m. Firefighters arrived four minutes later to find a "fully involved" fire, said Krestan who described the house as "fully engulfed" and "a total loss."

The occupants were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Krestan said. Two are listed in serious condition and four were listed as guarded, said Krestan, who would not elaborate on their injuries or identify their conditions by age.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 to 40 minutes, Krestan said.

No firefighters were injured.

The DuPage County Arson Task Force is investigating the fire's cause, Krestan said.

