Skokie man charged in Mount Prospect break-in

A Skokie man has been charged with residential burglary in connection with break-in to a Mount Prospect home in October.

Rengay Frazier, 46, of the 7800 block of Crawford Avenue, was charged with one count of residential burglary to a home on the 700 block of Windsor Drive on Oct. 17. Police arrived to find the rear door had been forcibly opened and jewelry taken.

According to police, a video doorbell on the front door captured footage of the intruder.

The image was shared with other law enforcement agencies, and Frazier was identified by multiple police agencies as the man seen in the video, a police report said.

Frazier's bail was set at $200,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.