Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/15/2017 9:51 PM

Skokie man charged in Mount Prospect break-in

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Rengay Frazier

    Rengay Frazier

 
Daily Herald report

A Skokie man has been charged with residential burglary in connection with break-in to a Mount Prospect home in October.

Rengay Frazier, 46, of the 7800 block of Crawford Avenue, was charged with one count of residential burglary to a home on the 700 block of Windsor Drive on Oct. 17. Police arrived to find the rear door had been forcibly opened and jewelry taken.

According to police, a video doorbell on the front door captured footage of the intruder.

The image was shared with other law enforcement agencies, and Frazier was identified by multiple police agencies as the man seen in the video, a police report said.

Frazier's bail was set at $200,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account