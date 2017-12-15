Police: Men used 25 $20 counterfeit bills at Des Plaines Walgreens

Des Plaines police say two men purchased six items in different transactions about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Walgreens at 21 Rand Road, using $20 bills that turned out to be phony. In all, 25 bills were used, for a loss of $500 that was discovered an hour later during a cash drop. Police said the suspects are black, one in a black knit cap, white sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and the other with long black hair, a black puffy coat, blue jeans and gray shoes.