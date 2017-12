TCF Bank in Arlington Heights robbed Wednesday

Officials are investigating a bank robbery that took place at a TCF Bank in Arlington Heights, the Federal Bureau of Investigations is reporting.

FBI officials said the robbery was in the 1800 block of Arlington Heights Road at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Details of the robbery have not been released by the FBI.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police, or contact the FBI Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.