Winter clothes drive through Dec. 22 in Buffalo Grove

State Rep. Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, is hosting a winter clothing drive at his Buffalo Grove district office to benefit Arlington Heights-based Shelter Inc.

Residents can drop off new and gently used coats, scarves, hats, gloves and other winter garments at his office, 830 S. Buffalo Grove Road, Suite 120. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The clothing drive continues through Friday, Dec. 22.