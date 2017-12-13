West Dundee approves 7.3 percent property tax levy hike

hello

West Dundee Trustee Michelle Kembitzky says levying more money to fix roads is the right thing to do.

West Dundee homeowners could see an increase on their property tax bills next year after village officials pushed forward a 7.3 percent levy hike.

The village will collect about $4.5 million in property taxes for 2017, trustees decided last week in a 4-2 vote. The levy amount represents a $306,948 increase over the previous year, the majority of which would go toward road projects, infrastructure work, equipment repairs and other capital expenses, Village Manager Joe Cavallaro said.

Village officials have been considering various financing mechanisms -- including a tax levy hike approved last year -- to fully fund a capital plan expected to cost an annual $900,000. About $300,000 of this year's levy increase will bridge the remaining gap, Cavallaro said, and will generate a "guaranteed and dedicated revenue stream to provide for ongoing capital improvements."

A portion of the additional tax revenue will go toward funding the village's pension obligations, he added. The board was initially considering raising the overall levy by a higher amount -- 8.6 percent -- but village officials later determined a lower increase in pension contributions would suffice.

Trustees Cheryl Anderley and Dan Wilbrandt, an avid proponent of prioritizing tax relief, voted against the measure. In earlier discussions, Wilbrandt indicated he'd prefer to keep the levy flat, while Anderley said she'd rather see a lower increase so as not to overburden residents.

A portion of the additional tax burden could potentially be relieved by a projected 9.5 percent increase in the village's equalized assessed value from new construction and the reappraisal of existing properties, Finance Director David Danielson said. Even so, documents show, the owner of a home with a market value of $236,250 would likely see a $41.50 annual increase in their property taxes next year.

Trustee Michelle Kembitzky said she's heard residents express concerns over the conditions of the village's streets and other infrastructure. Levying more money is the best solution for funding such projects, she said.

"As a resident of West Dundee listening to my neighbors, they appreciate the fact that we're finally doing something for roads," Kembitzky said. "I can't continue to kick the can down the road."