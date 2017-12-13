Waubonsee Community College campus closed due to water main break

A water main break has forced officials to close Waubonsee Community College's Sugar Grove campus, <URL destination="https://www.waubonsee.edu/news/stories/2017/20171212.php">college officials announced on their website.

</URL>Officials said on the website the closure only applies to the Sugar Grove campus, and not other locations.

The campus will be closed during the day Wednesday, and classes and other campus activities are canceled.

Students, faculty and staff are not to come to that campus during the day.

Evening classes and activities are planned as scheduled.

An additional announcement will be made on the college website and social media by 3:30 p.m. should that change.