Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/13/2017 6:22 AM

Waubonsee Community College campus closed due to water main break

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A water main break has forced officials to close Waubonsee Community College's Sugar Grove campus, <URL destination="https://www.waubonsee.edu/news/stories/2017/20171212.php">college officials announced on their website.

</URL>Officials said on the website the closure only applies to the Sugar Grove campus, and not other locations.

The campus will be closed during the day Wednesday, and classes and other campus activities are canceled.

Students, faculty and staff are not to come to that campus during the day.

Evening classes and activities are planned as scheduled.

An additional announcement will be made on the college website and social media by 3:30 p.m. should that change.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account