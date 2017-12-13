Police: Man raped woman who came to his home to do laundry

An Elgin man was being held on $150,000 bail on charges he slapped and raped a woman he knew when she came to his Elgin residence to do laundry, according to police and court records.

Carlos Perez-Carlos, 36, of the 400 block of Hubbard Avenue, faces three felony counts of criminal sexual assault/use of force, attempted criminal sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, according to Kane County court records.

The woman and her son went to Perez-Carlos' residence about 6 p.m. Friday. Perez-Carlos asked the boy and another person at the home if they were hungry and sent them to get food, police said.

Carlos-Perez then told the woman she "belonged to him" and he wanted to have sex. When the woman refused, he pushed her against a wall and forced himself on her, police said.

At one point he slapped her on both sides of her face and during the attack, someone at or near the house told Carlos-Perez to "let her go" and that "she doesn't want this," according to the report.

Carlos-Perez stopped after seeing vehicle headlights shine through a window of his residence, the report said.

The woman went to the police station and Carlos-Perez was brought in for questioning. He could not explain the red marks on the woman's cheeks; he said the two had consensual sex while her son and another person were out getting food, according to the report.

If convicted of the most severe charge, Perez-Carlos faces up to 15 years in prison and registration as a sex offender.

He was being held at the Kane County jail on $150,000 bail and is due in court Friday.