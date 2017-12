Pedestrian struck by car in Elgin

A pedestrian was struck by a car about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Elgin Police Department.

The injury appeared to be fatal, but the man's identity is not known, said Cmdr. Al Young. A traffic unit was dispatched to the scene on Randall Road.

Randall Road will be closed temporarily between Big Timber Road and Fox Lane until the scene can be cleared.

