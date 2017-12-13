Des Plaines trail work receives funding boost

Work to address a significant gap in the Des Plaines River Trail at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks just north of Golf Road in Des Plaines is among several transportation projects selected as part of Cook County's inaugural Invest in Cook grant program.

The projects focus on the principles of Cook County's long-range transportation policy goals: enhancing transit, pedestrian, cycling and freight facilities, and improving existing infrastructure, officials said. In all, grants were awarded to eight projects.

"The momentum of Invest in Cook places Cook County as a transportation leader in the region," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a news release. "The investments approved today means our residents and businesses will have world-class transportation options in our communities."

Other projects to receive funding are located in Melrose Park, Maywood, Robbins, Berkeley, Lincolnwood, Sauk Village and Northfield.

Visit cookcountyil.gov/investincook for more details about each project.