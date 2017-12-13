Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/13/2017 11:15 PM

Cary and Huntley bank robberies may be linked, FBI says

  • The FBI is searching for this man, who they say robbed a TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco in Huntley on Sunday and a Chase Bank in Cary on Dec. 1

By Natalie Watts
Daily Herald correspondent

The FBI believes that two Fox Valley bank robberies may have been committed by the same man.

A Chase Bank at 300 Northwest Highway in Cary was robbed at 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 1. A TCF Bank in the Jewel-Osco store at 13200 Village Green Drive in Huntley was robbed at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities described the thief as a white man who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a long, black wig and fake beard. A $1,000 reward has been issued for information leading directly to an arrest.

The FBI said the robber should be considered armed and dangerous.

