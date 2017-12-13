Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/13/2017 4:14 PM

Believe Project: $150 to help a middle schooler feel like she belongs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Christie Willhite
 
 

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to help a middle schooler in need feel like she fits in with her peers. Through the contribution of an additional donor, the Believe Project award has been increased to $150 since the recipients shared their stories.

• Annie Ryan of Elgin:

"I am a fourth-grade teacher. Two years ago, I had the pleasure of having a girl, "D," in my class. D is a hardworking, sweet, kind student, but has faced the challenge of being homeless.

"For more than two years, she has been in and out of different shelters with her mom and two brothers. Once D went on to fifth grade, I became her mentor and still am now that she's in middle school. I have seen this young girl keep her spirit and show such resilience through her tough times.

"D has always been able to see the positive side of things and keep her smile, but she is starting to really struggle with seeing the difference between herself and her peers. I would love to see D be able to use this money to pick out a few things to make her feel special this holiday season."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to a total of 48 people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Related Article
$150 for gift cards for the homeless
 
Related Article
$150 to bake for service members and as a gift for a cash-strapped family
 
Related Article
$150 for a family with a baby fighting leukemia and for a selfless nursing assistant
 
Related Article
$100 to thank grandpa and to help sex assault victims
 
Related Article
Additional donation increases Believe Project awards to $150
 
Related Article
$100 for a once-homeless teen and a hardworking widow
 
Related Article
$100 for a couple's last holiday and to care for cancer patients
 
Related Article
$100 to renew faith and connect students
 
Related Article
$100 to thank a volunteer and help a widow
 
Related Article
$100 to surprise a needy family and to lift up a pastor
 
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 for gifts for students and to help people with disabilities
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account