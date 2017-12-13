Believe Project: $150 to help a middle schooler feel like she belongs

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to help a middle schooler in need feel like she fits in with her peers. Through the contribution of an additional donor, the Believe Project award has been increased to $150 since the recipients shared their stories.

• Annie Ryan of Elgin:

"I am a fourth-grade teacher. Two years ago, I had the pleasure of having a girl, "D," in my class. D is a hardworking, sweet, kind student, but has faced the challenge of being homeless.

"For more than two years, she has been in and out of different shelters with her mom and two brothers. Once D went on to fifth grade, I became her mentor and still am now that she's in middle school. I have seen this young girl keep her spirit and show such resilience through her tough times.

"D has always been able to see the positive side of things and keep her smile, but she is starting to really struggle with seeing the difference between herself and her peers. I would love to see D be able to use this money to pick out a few things to make her feel special this holiday season."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to a total of 48 people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.