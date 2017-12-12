Man robbed at gunpoint outside Buffalo Grove shopping center

Buffalo Grove police are searching for four suspects who reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint Sunday night when he met them in a shopping center parking lot to buy a cellphone.

Police said the man told them he went to the Buffalo Grove Town Center parking lot, on the northwest corner of Lake-Cook and McHenry roads, about 9:30 p.m. Sunday after arranging to buy an iPhone 8 over Craigslist.

The man told police that after he parked alongside the suspects' vehicle, described as a silver, brown or beige Toyota Highlander, two passengers got out and entered his car.

One of those men put what the victim believed to be a gun to the back of his neck, while the other demanded he turn over his belongings. They searched the vehicle for items of value and took an iPhone 7 before going back to the Toyota, which drove off southbound toward Lake-Cook Road, according to police.

The armed suspect was described as a black or Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s with a curly mustache and wearing gloves, a hat and hooded sweatshirt with a blue triangle pattern on it. The other suspect who entered the victim's vehicle was described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, with a goatee and short hair, and wearing a dark-colored jacket and gloves.

The Toyota's driver and front-seat passenger were white men, the victim told police.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560.

Police noted there is a "Safe Exchange Zone" at the police department, 46 Raupp Blvd., for internet sales exchanges. It includes the police parking lot, which has video surveillance, or the lobby, which offers a well-lit space that is audio- and video-recorded. Officers will observe the transactions when requested, police said.