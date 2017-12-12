Longtime Downers Grove North teacher resigns afer sexual harassment allegations

hello

The longtime band director of Downers Grove North High School has resigned after an allegation he sexually harassed students about 20 years ago.

Community High School District 99 officials said William Miller resigned Monday during a special board meeting.

"Key conditions of the separation include that Miller forfeit his teaching license and agree not to teach in a K-12 setting again," Superintendent Hank Thiele wrote in a memo to the district. "Prior to accepting his resignation, we conducted an investigation with the limited information available to us."

Thiele said he is unable to share details on any personnel matters related to current or former employees, but the district is cooperating with Downers Grove police and their investigation. No charges have been filed.

Thiele also posted a link to the district's page where complaints can be filed.

ABC 7 Chicago reported a former student alleged on social media last month that the teacher had "taken advantage of" her and other female students during a 16-year span including the late 1990s.

The allegations concerned inappropriate behavior and lewd, suggestive comments, and Downers Grove police opened a case, ABC 7 reported. The police said their investigation continues.

A lawsuit also has been filed against Community High School District 99, alleging that Miller "engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with female DGN students" from 1996 to 2000, ABC 7 reported.

The lawsuit, whose plaintiff is listed as Jane Doe, alleges Miller "provided alcohol to minor female DGN students ... in furtherance of his engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior," ABC 7 reported.

"This has had an impact on her life," said Jane Doe's attorney, Daniel Biederman Jr. "One of the things that she hopes to bring about is a change and prevent this from happening to another student in the future -- change in policies, change in procedures, a change in culture."

The lawsuit alleges District 99 officials had "received complaints about Miller's inappropriate and/or suspicious interactions with students," ABC 7 reported.

School officials Tuesday said they had been unaware of the lawsuit until notified by ABC 7, but spokeswoman Jill Browning told the station, "If we ever receive information about the inappropriate conduct of a staff member, we always take action."

Miller, who has been with the district since 1995, was placed on administrative leave in mid-November after allegations made on social media by a former student.

The former student did not immediately respond to attempts to reach her on Tuesday.