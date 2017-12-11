Breaking News Bar
 
Our Lady of Guadalupe feast day brings visitors new and old to Des Plaines

  • Worshippers gather in front of a candlelit grotto as people flocked to Maryville in Des Plaines to visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Monday evening for the annual feast day celebrations.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Maria Rodriguez of Hoffman Estates prays in front of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Monday evening for the annual feast day celebrations in Des Plaines.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Rofenia Gutierrez prays in front of a candlelit grotto to visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People gather in front of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Monday evening for the annual feast day celebrations at Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People flocked to Maryville in Des Plaines to visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Monday evening for the annual feast day celebrations.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People flocked to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines to visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Monday evening for the annual feast day celebrations.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Flowers were placed in the arms of an angel statue at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grace Kaminski of Chicago prays in front of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Monday evening for the annual feast day celebrations at Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Worshippers brave the snow as people flocked to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines to visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Monday evening for the annual feast day celebrations.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Under falling wet snow Monday night, thousands of worshippers made the pilgrimage to the Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine in Des Plaines for feast day celebrations of the Virgin Mary.

For some visitors such as Carol Stream resident Jose Gutierrez, the annual celebration has been a longtime tradition. He has traveled to the shrine for the feast day celebration for 28 years, nearly dating back to the first one in 1986.

Since then, the religious pilgrimage has grown to become second in size in North America only to the Basilica in Mexico City.

"Today is important for people," Gutierrez said. "It is important to pray for jobs, for food for everyone in the world, for immigration, for our troubles."

For others, it was their first time visiting the shrine for the feast day celebration. Cousins Vanessa Escareno, 14, and Jesus Zagal, 15, both of Chicago, stood together before walking to the altar with a 12-foot replica statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe that came from Mexico City. They both planned to seek blessings for their families.

In particular, Zagal was going to pray for his 8-year-old sister, who has a disability.

"I think this is the least that we can do for the Blessed Mother," he said. "I'm pretty sure she is pleased with this."

The celebration will be going through the night and was scheduled to continue until a final Mass at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Gatherers joined under a big-top tent for Masses, singing and traditional folkloric dances, bringing together worshippers from across the suburbs, Chicago and the Midwest.

According to the church, the shrine is the only place in the world outside the Basilica in Mexico City where believers can satisfy their mandas, or promises made to the Virgin Mary.

The Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, the rector of the shrine, said some pilgrims walked from the South Side of Chicago and Northwest Indiana to the shrine.

"As I listen to the heart of the community, many things such as health care, children, family, and immigration, all those things are very real to their lives," Sanchez said. "So sometimes they feel the only person they have to go to is their faith, and what more beautiful person than the virgin Mary?"

