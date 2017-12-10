Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/10/2017 4:44 PM

Volunteers pack estimated 1 million meals in Schaumburg

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Left to right, Joseph Giuliani and Sean Bosshart, both 13-year-old eighth graders at St. Hubert Catholic in Hoffman Estates, and Sean Kenny, 14, from Our Lady of the Wayside School in Arlington Heights, help pack meals Sunday during the Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

      Left to right, Joseph Giuliani and Sean Bosshart, both 13-year-old eighth graders at St. Hubert Catholic in Hoffman Estates, and Sean Kenny, 14, from Our Lady of the Wayside School in Arlington Heights, help pack meals Sunday during the Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A group from St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights took park in Feed My Starving Children's Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event Sunday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

      A group from St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights took park in Feed My Starving Children's Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event Sunday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Feed My Starving Children volunteers packed an estimated 1 million meals over the weekend during Feed My Starving Children's Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

      Feed My Starving Children volunteers packed an estimated 1 million meals over the weekend during Feed My Starving Children's Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ian Behnke of Elk Grove Village transfers rice from one-ton bags into bins Sunday during Feed My Starving Children's Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

      Ian Behnke of Elk Grove Village transfers rice from one-ton bags into bins Sunday during Feed My Starving Children's Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Feed My Starving Children volunteer Ivy Meersman, 5, of Chicago took park in an effort to pack 1 million meals over the weekend during Feed My Starving Children's Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

      Feed My Starving Children volunteer Ivy Meersman, 5, of Chicago took park in an effort to pack 1 million meals over the weekend during Feed My Starving Children's Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Soy product is transferred into bins Sunday during Feed My Starving Children's Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Thousands of volunteers packed an estimated 1 million meals during the three-day event.

      Soy product is transferred into bins Sunday during Feed My Starving Children's Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Thousands of volunteers packed an estimated 1 million meals during the three-day event.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

An estimated 5,000 volunteers filled the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center over the weekend to pack about 1 million meals -- enough to feed 2,740 children for a year -- during the Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack sponsored by Feed My Starving Children.

Volunteers came from church groups, schools and businesses, including Capital One, United Airlines, Anixter, Fellowes Brands, Verizon, Northwestern Mutual, Amita Health, Omron, Edlong and Hayward Baker.

Founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children tackles world hunger by sending volunteer-packed, nutritious meals to 70 countries, where they're used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty. For more information, visit fmsc.org.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account