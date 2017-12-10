Volunteers pack estimated 1 million meals in Schaumburg

hello

An estimated 5,000 volunteers filled the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center over the weekend to pack about 1 million meals -- enough to feed 2,740 children for a year -- during the Hope Filled Holiday MobilePack sponsored by Feed My Starving Children.

Volunteers came from church groups, schools and businesses, including Capital One, United Airlines, Anixter, Fellowes Brands, Verizon, Northwestern Mutual, Amita Health, Omron, Edlong and Hayward Baker.

Founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children tackles world hunger by sending volunteer-packed, nutritious meals to 70 countries, where they're used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty. For more information, visit fmsc.org.