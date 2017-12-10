Bartlett emergency 'safely resolved,' police say

An emergency situation that had Bartlett police asking residents living near Independence Drive to stay in their homes this morning has been resolved safely, authorities said.

Barlett police tweeted out the update about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, roughly 45 minutes after asking residents living near the situation to shelter in place and instructing others to stay away from the area.

There were no details immediately available about the nature of the emergency on Independence Drive, although there were reports of a barricade situation taking place there.