Bartlett armed standoff 'safely resolved,' police say

An armed standoff with a man barricaded inside a Bartlett home ended without injury Sunday morning, police said.

Police were called to the home in the 1000 block of Independence Drive about 5:20 a.m. The response included officers from the Barlett Police Department, as well as officers in tactical gear from the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System.

Authorities reported about 10:30 a.m. that the situation was "safely resolved."

"The main message we want to put out is that it ended safely and nobody got hurt" Bartlett Deputy Police Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis said.

The standoff remains under investigation and it was not immediately known if charges would be filed.

During the event, police asked that residents living near Independence Drive stay in their homes, and asked other citizens to avoid the area.

Neighbor Mark Elleman said an officer told him there was a man with a gun in a nearby home.