updated: 12/8/2017 10:44 AM

Survey for Lincolnshire residents

Daily Herald report

Lincolnshire officials are conducting an online survey as part of an economic development strategic plan. The plan will guide Lincolnshire's development activities for the next five years. Survey results will be shared with the community at a future open house. The survey is for Lincolnshire residents. To take the survey, go to: surveymonkey.com/r/2017_ResidentSurvey. The survey will be open until Dec. 22.

