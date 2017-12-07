Breaking News Bar
 
Rolling Meadows rings in the season at downtown events

  • Lori Belle, 5, of Rolling Meadows got to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus Thursday night during Rolling Meadows' annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony outside McDonald's on Kirchoff Road.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Ryder Smialowicz, 8, of Rolling Meadows and his dad, Mike, check out the lights Thursday night during Rolling Meadows' annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony outside McDonald's on Kirchoff Road.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Danielle Andrejek, 9, of Rolling Meadows Girl Scout Troop 41429 donned her reindeer hat for the annual tree-lighting ceremony Thursday night at the McDonald's on Kirchoff Road in Rolling Meadows.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Rolling Meadows rang in the holiday season Thursday night at three events in the downtown.

City officials joined Santa Claus to light the tree outside McDonald's on Kirchoff Road at an event that also featured performances by the Rolling Meadows High School choir and local scouts. Afterward, many walked over to the Meadow Drive fire station for a free spaghetti dinner, and were greeted by Santa's elves and live reindeer.

Next door, Trinity Lutheran Church hosted an old-fashioned holiday radio play, with Archie Andrews and friends going Christmas shopping.

