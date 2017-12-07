Rolling Meadows rings in the season at downtown events

Rolling Meadows rang in the holiday season Thursday night at three events in the downtown.

City officials joined Santa Claus to light the tree outside McDonald's on Kirchoff Road at an event that also featured performances by the Rolling Meadows High School choir and local scouts. Afterward, many walked over to the Meadow Drive fire station for a free spaghetti dinner, and were greeted by Santa's elves and live reindeer.

Next door, Trinity Lutheran Church hosted an old-fashioned holiday radio play, with Archie Andrews and friends going Christmas shopping.