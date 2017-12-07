Enjoy a gallery of John Starks' finest photos

Breaking News Bar
 
John Starks, a staff photographer at the Daily Herald for 20 years, was honored Thursday with the newspaper's 2017 Editorial Award of Excellence.

As Jeff Knox, our senior director of visual journalism, said in nominating him, Starks has "the ability to see the little things that no one else can spot ... He catches memorable moments from everyday assignments."

Here is a gallery of some of Starks' finest photos. Enjoy.

The Chicago Cubs celebrate their win during Game 7 of baseball's 2016 World Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Batavia Triathlon competitors squeeze their brakes as a daring squirrel streaks across Union Avenue during a 2008 race.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jockey William T. Buick jumps off his horse Permian at the finish line of the Secretariat Stakes as the horse breaks it's leg at the Arlington International Racecourse in 2017.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiny snowflakes cling to a glass pane in the Fox Valley in this 2006 image.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Americana" of April 6 Instagram
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Summer home" of July 19, 2016 Instagram
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Rainbow trout fishing" of Nov. 17, 2016 Instagram
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Uncle Joe wants you" from Instagram of Oct. 19
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Drop top" from Instagram of Oct. 12
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Golden" of Instagram Oct. 11
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Another nice view" of Sept. 27 Instagram
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Under the lights again" of Aug. 25 Instagram
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Dirt ball" of May 24 Instagram.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Every pitch matters" of April 1 Instagram
John Starks | Staff Photographer
