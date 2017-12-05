Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/5/2017 11:59 AM

Holiday art market

Daily Herald report

A nature-themed holiday art market and open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods.

The event embraces the past and present of Brushwood, the historic home of Edward L. Ryerson. Original handmade gifts from more than 35 artists, an exhibition of botanical artists and the veteran's At Ease photography class are featured.

Live music and a lighted hike through Ryerson Woods led in English and Spanish also are on the program.

Visit www.brushwoodcenter.org or call (224) 633-2424 for a full schedule of events.

