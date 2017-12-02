Breaking News Bar
 
More than 100 golfers don Santa suits for March of Dimes

  • Gary Moore of Braidwood checks his watch Saturday minutes before the Santa Claus Scramble begins at Cantigny Golf in Wheaton.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Quinton Cook of Chicago, right, puts some body English on his putt, which falls inches short, during the Santa Claus Scramble Saturday at Cantigny Golf. At left is Tyler Lindroth of Barrington and Brad Cook of Ohio. The event was a fundraiser for the March of Dimes.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Phil Wolf of Chicago blasts his way out of the sand during the Santa Claus Scramble at Cantigny Golf to benefit March of Dimes.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Brett Fritz of Prospect Heights celebrates his birdie putt Saturday during the Santa Claus Scramble at Cantigny Golf to benefit March of Dimes.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Quinton Cook of Chicago, left, along with his father, Brad Cook of Ohio, and Tyler Lindroth of Barrington, right, pause to puff their cigars Saturday during the Santa Claus Scramble at Cantigny Golf. The event was a fundraiser for the March of Dimes.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Brett Fritz of Prospect Heights watches his tee shot, which set up a birdie putt, during the Santa Claus Scramble Saturday at Cantigny Golf to benefit March of Dimes.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

This being Santa's busy season, you wouldn't expect to find him on a golf course.

Yet there he was, playing a round on Saturday at Cantigny -- decked out in his familiar red suit trimmed with white fur, of course.

In fact, more than 100 jolly old St. Nicks took to the Wheaton course for the annual Santa Claus Scramble, a fundraiser to support the March of Dimes' Illinois chapter. The Santa squad was about twice the size of last year's scramble.

Proceeds from the event will help the March of Dimes chapter work locally to prevent premature births. The organization combines programs of prenatal classes and education for health care workers and the community with in-hospital support for families of babies born prematurely.

And if there's a cause Santa -- or more than 100 Santas -- would support, it makes sense it would be one that works to give children a healthy start in life.

