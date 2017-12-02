More than 100 golfers don Santa suits for March of Dimes

This being Santa's busy season, you wouldn't expect to find him on a golf course.

Yet there he was, playing a round on Saturday at Cantigny -- decked out in his familiar red suit trimmed with white fur, of course.

In fact, more than 100 jolly old St. Nicks took to the Wheaton course for the annual Santa Claus Scramble, a fundraiser to support the March of Dimes' Illinois chapter. The Santa squad was about twice the size of last year's scramble.

Proceeds from the event will help the March of Dimes chapter work locally to prevent premature births. The organization combines programs of prenatal classes and education for health care workers and the community with in-hospital support for families of babies born prematurely.

And if there's a cause Santa -- or more than 100 Santas -- would support, it makes sense it would be one that works to give children a healthy start in life.