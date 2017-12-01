$50,000 bail set for man accused of stealing from Lisle school

A Chicago man charged with removing a safe full of cash from a Lisle school is behind bars and being held on $50,000 bail.

Kenan Bektasevic, 29, of the 2600 block of Estes Avenue, is charged with two counts of burglary.

Prosecutors said Bektasevic worked as a janitor for a company that is contracted to clean Giant Steps, a day school and therapy institution for children and adults with autism and mental disabilities.

Bektasevic was scheduled to clean the school on the 2500 block of Cabot Drive on Oct. 8, but prosecutors say he called in sick. They say Bektasevic went to the school that same day, used his key card and stole a vacuum and an envelope of cash.

Less than a month later, on Nov. 4, officials say, he went to the school wearing a mask, accessed the building with his key card and stole a safe containing roughly $3,500.

"The very idea that someone would steal from an institution that works to improve the quality of life for those with disabilities is extremely disheartening," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Bektasevic's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12 in front of Judge John Kinsella.