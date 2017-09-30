Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/30/2017 11:18 PM

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Wheaton

Daily Herald report

Police say a woman was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Wheaton, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

A black Camaro was going west on Butterfield Road near Naperville Road at a high rate of speed when it hit another vehicle in the rear, causing it to catch fire, police said. The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was killed.

The driver of the Camaro was transported to a hospital and was stable. A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, but police said its occupants did not sustain injuries, according to ABC 7.

