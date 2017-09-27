Breaking News Bar
 
Antioch Township man arrested in car burglary spree

  • Sean Campbell, 32, of Antioch Township faces five burglary charges.

Daily Herald report

An Antioch Township man was behind bars Wednesday facing felony charges in connection with a string of recent auto burglaries in Lake County, authorities said.

Sean Campbell, 32, of the 42200 North 7th Avenue, was charged with five counts of burglary and one count of theft after his arrest Tuesday morning by Lake County Sheriff's police.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to a reported break-in on the 42600 block of North Lake Drive in Antioch Township. While investigating, deputies located Campbell sleeping in a nearby car and in possession of items taken in the burglary, sheriff's police said.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives later determined Campbell was responsible for several other recent burglaries in the area, authorities said.

He remained in custody Wednesday at the Lake County jail on $30,000 bail. His next court date is Oct. 23.

