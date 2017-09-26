Schaumburg police seek help investigating hit-and-run

hello

Schaumburg police Tuesday solicited the public's help in locating a hit-and-run driver who injured a 13-year-old girl walking to school on the morning of Sept. 6.

The girl was struck at about 6:21 a.m. that Wednesday morning in a crosswalk at the intersection of Springinsguth Road and Weathersfield Way.

The vehicle that struck her was an unspecified model of black sedan which was traveling north through the intersection as the girl was walking east. The driver had failed to stop at a sign, Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

The girl was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the collision that can help Schaumburg police as their investigation continues is asked to call the department's Special Operations Division Traffic Unit at (847) 882-3534.