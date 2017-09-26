Police: Person attacked, raped on wooded walking path

Police have asked for help locating a man who committed a sexual assault reported Sunday in Gurnee.

The assault occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Saturday on a wooded walking path south of the intersection of Washington Street and Route 21.

The attacker is described as a man with a "tan" complexion and a medium to heavy build, according to a news release from the Gurnee Police Department Tuesday.

The man is believed to have dark, short hair that is shaved on the sides and a goatee, officials said, and he smelled like smoke at the time of the assault.

He was last seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt made of lightweight material and dark-colored pants, possibly sweatpants.

The sweatshirt had a contrasting color logo on the left side of the chest.

Police are putting together a composite sketch, which they plan to release.

Anyone with information should call Gurnee police at (847) 599- 7000 or reach out to Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662- 2222.

Information could lead to a cash reward.