McHenry County
updated: 9/25/2017 3:35 PM

Motorcyclist killed in Crystal Lake crash identified

Daily Herald report

A motorcyclist who was killed Sunday night when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle in Crystal Lake has been identified as 63-year-old Peter G. O'Grady, authorities said.

A teenager was driving a Ford Expedition southbound on Virginia Road about 8:50 p.m. when he turned east on to Rakow Road and crashed into a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by O'Grady, police said.

O'Grady, a Crystal Lake resident, was taken to Centegra Hospital-Huntley, where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m., according to a news release from McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The teenager and his four passengers were not injured.

