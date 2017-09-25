Mecum Chicago auto auction returns to Schaumburg

hello

The world's largest collector-car auction company will host the Chicago area's only annual collector-car auction when Mecum Chicago 2017 returns to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 7.

An estimated 1,000 collector cars headlined by American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and others will be on site.

General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person per day, and for $30 at the door and online once the auction begins. Children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m., with the auction beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 and at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7.

Mecum Chicago 2017 will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.