updated: 9/25/2017 4:52 PM

Crystal Lake man dies after falling into water

Daily Herald report

A 59-year-old Crystal Lake man died Sunday afternoon after falling into the water at Crystal Lake Main Beach, authorities said.

Edward B. McCaffery was pulled out of the lake by a bystander who witnessed him fall forward into the water, McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said Monday. Police and fire crews were called to the scene about 1:58 p.m.

McCaffery was taken to Centegra Hospital-Huntley, where he was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m., Majewski said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

