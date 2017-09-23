Fermilab event offers behind-the-scenes look at its work

Fermilab in Batavia Saturday hosted what it called its biggest open house in decades, encouraging everyone to celebrate the lab's 50 years of science. The Community Open House offered a rare opportunity to tour areas not normally open to the public.
The event, which was filled to capacity, offered a chance to get a look at Fermilab's particle accelerators and get explanations about the experiments, including those using the "giant Muon g-2 magnet," a spinning magnet that monitors virtual particles. It helps researchers determine if subatomic particles that we don't even know about actually exist.
The lab is open for self-guided tours every day of the week, and public drop-in tours are offered at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.