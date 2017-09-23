Breaking News Bar
 
Des Plaines police seek help finding 83-year-old man

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Des Plaines police are asking the public for help locating a missing 83-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for Seung Lyu, a 6-feet, 1-inch Asian man weighing 149 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lyu was last seen at the Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles, according to the alert. He was driving north on North Greenwood Avenue in a dark gray, four-door, 2008 Honda Pilot SVU with the license plate number H301361, officials said.

Lyu was last seen wearing a white sports jacket, dark gray sweatpants and boots.

Anyone with information about Lyu's whereabouts should contact the Des Plaines Police Department at 847-391-5400.

