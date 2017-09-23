$1M bail set for Downers Grove man accused of assaulting 4-year-old girl in park bathroom

Bail was set at $1 million Saturday for a Downers Grove man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Downers Grove parks.

Prosecutors say Matthew Schuten, 24, of the 4000 block of Roslyn Road, sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl in 2012 and attempted to sexually assault a minor in 2015 and 2017.

In June 2012, Downers Grove police officers responded to Whitlock Park for a report of a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly touched by an unknown man inside the public woman's washroom. Prosecutors said Schuten approached the child while she was washing her hands and told her that he was a doctor and wanted to give her a test. He then sexually assaulted the girl and fled the scene.

The girl told a parent, who immediately contacted the police department. An investigation yielded a DNA sample.

In July 2015 at Hummer Park, approximately a mile from Whitlock Park, an unknown male allegedly looked underneath a bathroom stall wall to watch an 8-year-old girl using the facilities. That girl told a nearby adult and the male immediately fled.

On Aug. 22, prosecutors said, detectives observed Schuten enter the woman's bathroom at Hummer Park and found him kneeling on his hands and knees watching a 7-year-old girl use the stall next to him. He was immediately taken into custody following a brief altercation in which one officer was injured.

"The allegations against (Schuten) are just sickening," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said, praising the work of Downers Grove Police.

If Schuten posts bond, he's forbidden from contact with the victims or any minors, barred from entering any school grounds, park, playground, park district, forest preserve, day care or any facility or service provider with services directed toward person under the age of 18, and prohibited from entering any parking adjacent to any of these locations.

Schuten faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3, in front of Judge Robert Miller.