Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/22/2017 2:45 PM

Wheaton College players charged in hazing free on bail

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Wheaton College football player James Cooksey, right, turns himself in at the Wheaton police station on Friday with his attorney, Michael Fleming. He and four other players are charged with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, and mob action.

      Wheaton College football player James Cooksey, right, turns himself in at the Wheaton police station on Friday with his attorney, Michael Fleming. He and four other players are charged with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, and mob action.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Samuel TeBos

    Samuel TeBos

  • Benjamin Pettway

    Benjamin Pettway

  • Kyler Kregel

    Kyler Kregel

  • Noah Spielman

    Noah Spielman

 
Robert Sanchez
 
 

The last two of five Wheaton College football players accused in a teammate's hazing 18 months ago turned themselves in to police on Friday.

The athletes are charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. They are accused of abducting the teammate from his dorm room, tying him up with duct tape and leaving him in a baseball field near Hawthorne Elementary School in Wheaton in March 2016.

The players -- Noal Spielman, James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, and Samuel TeBos -- were issued bond of $50,000 by a DuPage County judge on Monday.

TeBos and Cooksey turned themselves in on Friday. Spielman, Kregel and Pettway reported to the Wheaton police station earlier in the week.

All five have now posted the required $5,000 bail.

Cooksey was the last of the five players to show up at the police station. He entered the building Friday afternoon with his attorney, Michael Fleming. The Elmhurst attorney later declined comment.

Terry Ekl, the attorney for the victim, says his client was left with two injured shoulders, which required three surgeries. During the car ride to the ballfield, Ekl said, the student, who was a freshman, was threatened with sexual violations.

After the hazing, the student left Wheaton College and now attends another school. The school suspended the players after the charges were announced.

A second football player was hazed the same evening and also left in the school ballfield. But he was uninjured, and "had a much different experience than the second player involved," Wheaton police said.

None of the players are from the Chicago area. Cooksey is from Jacksonville, Florida; Kregel, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Pettway, Lookout Mountain, Georgia; Spielman, Columbus, Ohio; and TeBos, Allendale, Michigan.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account