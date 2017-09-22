Breaking News Bar
 
St. Hubert students learn value of giving back

  • Jarrett Payton speaks to students during a pep rally at St. Hubert School in Hoffman Estates.

    Courtesy of St. Hubert School

  • St. Hubert School faculty members perform an Emoji dance during a pep rally for the school's Track-a-Thon fundraiser.

    Courtesy of St. Hubert School

  • Students at St. Hubert School in Hoffman Estates run in the Track-a-Thon fundraiser on Saturday Sept. 16.

    Courtesy of St. Hubert School

 
Submitted by St. Hubert School

St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates kicked off its Track-a-Thon fundraiser with a pep rally Friday, Sept. 15.

Jarrett Payton, a parent and motivational speaker, inspired the students with a story about an experience with his father that taught him about the importance of giving back to the community.

Faculty members and Principal Kelly Bourrell performed an Emoji dance routine to the song "Can't Stop the Feeling" as a finale to the assembly. Jarrett Payton made his way through the crowd to pump up the students for the fundraiser on Saturday.

St. Hubert Catholic School is a 2014 National Blue Ribbon School and serves students in preschool through grade eight. For information, contact the school office at (847) 885-7702 or visit www.sthubertschool.org.

