Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/21/2017 12:18 PM

Woodman's breaking ground in Buffalo Grove Sept. 27

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2016Wisconsin-based Woodman's Market will break ground next week on its planned location at Milwaukee Avenue and Deerfield Road in Buffalo Grove. The store is expected to open in the summer or fall of 2018.

    Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2016Wisconsin-based Woodman's Market will break ground next week on its planned location at Milwaukee Avenue and Deerfield Road in Buffalo Grove. The store is expected to open in the summer or fall of 2018.

 
Daily Herald report

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Woodman's Market in Buffalo Grove is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, on site of the planned 242,000-square-foot store at the northwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Deerfield Road.

The Woodman's, part of a 25-acre project that also includes a gas station, car wash and lube station, is expected to open in the summer or fall of 2018.

Woodman's officials have cited Buffalo Grove's location, strong purchasing power and business-friendly atmosphere as reasons why they chose to locate a store in the village. The Janesville, Wisconsin-based company is employee-owned, with 17 locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.

For more information about the project or the groundbreaking event, please contact Chris Stilling at cstilling@vbg.org or (847) 459-5530.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account