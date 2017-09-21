Woodman's breaking ground in Buffalo Grove Sept. 27

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2016Wisconsin-based Woodman's Market will break ground next week on its planned location at Milwaukee Avenue and Deerfield Road in Buffalo Grove. The store is expected to open in the summer or fall of 2018.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Woodman's Market in Buffalo Grove is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, on site of the planned 242,000-square-foot store at the northwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Deerfield Road.

The Woodman's, part of a 25-acre project that also includes a gas station, car wash and lube station, is expected to open in the summer or fall of 2018.

Woodman's officials have cited Buffalo Grove's location, strong purchasing power and business-friendly atmosphere as reasons why they chose to locate a store in the village. The Janesville, Wisconsin-based company is employee-owned, with 17 locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.

For more information about the project or the groundbreaking event, please contact Chris Stilling at cstilling@vbg.org or (847) 459-5530.