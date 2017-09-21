Woodman's breaking ground in Buffalo Grove Sept. 27

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Woodman's Market in Buffalo Grove is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, on site of the planned 242,000-square-foot store at the northwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Deerfield Road.
The Woodman's, part of a 25-acre project that also includes a gas station, car wash and lube station, is expected to open in the summer or fall of 2018.
Woodman's officials have cited Buffalo Grove's location, strong purchasing power and business-friendly atmosphere as reasons why they chose to locate a store in the village. The Janesville, Wisconsin-based company is employee-owned, with 17 locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.
For more information about the project or the groundbreaking event, please contact Chris Stilling at cstilling@vbg.org or (847) 459-5530.